Tiruttani MLA’s mother-in-law dies of burns in Chennai

Shakuntala, 89, mother-in-law of Tiruttani MLA S. Chandran, on Sunday died of burns that she sustained after her sari caught fire while she was doing puja on Friday in her home at Perumal Koil Street in Choolaimedu in Chennai

Shakunthala sustained 90% burns when her sari caught fire while she was doing puja in her home on Perumal Koil Street in Choolaimedu on Friday. She was rushed to a private hospital in Vanagaram. Police said that Shakunthala was living with her daughter.

