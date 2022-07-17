Chennai

Tiruttani MLA’s mother-in-law dies of burns in Chennai

Shakunthala, 89, mother-in-law of Tiruttani MLA S. Chandran, on Sunday died of burns that she sustained at her home.

Shakunthala sustained 90% burns when her sari caught fire while she was doing puja in her home on Perumal Koil Street in Choolaimedu on Friday. She was rushed to a private hospital in Vanagaram. Police said that Shakunthala was living with her daughter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai
fire
burns
domestic accident
Read more...