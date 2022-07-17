Tiruttani MLA’s mother-in-law dies of burns in Chennai
Shakuntala, 89, mother-in-law of Tiruttani MLA S. Chandran, on Sunday died of burns that she sustained after her sari caught fire while she was doing puja on Friday in her home at Perumal Koil Street in Choolaimedu in Chennai
Shakunthala, 89, mother-in-law of Tiruttani MLA S. Chandran, on Sunday died of burns that she sustained at her home.
Shakunthala sustained 90% burns when her sari caught fire while she was doing puja in her home on Perumal Koil Street in Choolaimedu on Friday. She was rushed to a private hospital in Vanagaram. Police said that Shakunthala was living with her daughter.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.