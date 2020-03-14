Tirupattur Collector surveys site of proposed botanical garden

Tirupattur District Collector M.P. Sivanarul conducted a survey in furtherance of developing a botanical garden at Yelagiri Hills on Saturday, giving impetus to a project which remained only on paper until now.

The administration of the newly formed district has allocated ₹5 crore towards initial project costs. The garden would be set up on 81.45 acres of land, which falls under Mettukaniyur, Pallakaniyur, Kottur and Nilavur.

Earlier proposals of setting up a botanical garden were not taken up as there was little effort from officials to pursue the issue with other government departments.

Mr. Sivanarul interacted with residents staying within the allocated land and discussed allotting alternative housing sites. Officials said green cover at the park would be enhanced and the Punganur Boat House would be revamped to attract more tourists.

Mr. Sivanarul supervised the measuring of the boundaries, inner-ring walker’s path and park maintenance. He also interacted with officials on the progress. He also visited the spot in Kottaiyur, where Sports Development Authority is constructing an indoor stadium — in one acre area — at a cost of ₹4.77 crore.