Tirupati umbrellas leave city sans fanfare

Umbrellas meant for the annual Tirupati Brahmotsavam left the city without much fanfare on Sunday evening and Monday morning by van.
This year, the organisers — the Hindu Dharmartha Samithi (HDS) and the Tirupati Umbrella Charities (TUC) — chose to keep the event low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, they are taken to Tirumala on foot with thousands of devotees lining the route from Chennai till the State border.
Many would offer arati to the umbrellas and large groups would accompany the umbrellas that are supposed to represent Lord Adi Seshan.
S. Varadharajulu, trustee of the TUC, said this time they found it difficult to find materials, including the white teak wood meant for the poles.
“We didn’t get labourers to stitch the patterns on the insides. It took us five months to finish the umbrellas instead of the usual two months,” he said.
HDS trustee R.R. Gopalji said that it was the practice to send two auspicious things from Tamil Nadu for the Brahmotsavam.
Garlands adorned by Sri Andal would be sent from Srivilliputhur. The umbrellas would go from Chennai. “This time due to restrictions, we chose to conduct the various pujas and send them in vehicles,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath