Tirupati tour booking allowed one week in advance
The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has extended advance booking time to seven days for its popular daily Tirupati tour.
This relaxation is due to the fact that the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams extending the advance booking for tourism corporations. This new facility will come into effect from June 15, said a press release from the TTDC.
Pilgrims have been requested to plan and book the tickets for their Tirupati darshan accordingly. For details, contact TTDC, Tourism Complex, 2, Wallajah Road, Chennai - 600002 (ph: 044-2533333).
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.