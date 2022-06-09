Tirupati tour booking allowed one week in advance

Special Correspondent June 09, 2022 19:30 IST

Special Correspondent June 09, 2022 19:30 IST

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has extended advance booking time to seven days for its popular daily Tirupati tour.

This relaxation is due to the fact that the Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams extending the advance booking for tourism corporations. This new facility will come into effect from June 15, said a press release from the TTDC.

Pilgrims have been requested to plan and book the tickets for their Tirupati darshan accordingly. For details, contact TTDC, Tourism Complex, 2, Wallajah Road, Chennai - 600002 (ph: 044-2533333).