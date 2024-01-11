Tirunelveli and Chennai schools win project and quiz contests respectively in nation-wide event

January 11, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Students from Pushpalatha Matric Higher Secondary School (HSS), Tirunelveli, and PSBB School, K.K. Nagar, Chennai, respectively, won the project and quiz contests in the second edition of EduQuest, a nation-wide competition organised by Shiv Nadar University, in the city.

The theme for ProjectX was ‘STEM for Sustainable Development’. The winners were S. Naren RajaSekhar, M. Senthil Kumar, and M. Vishal from Pushpalata Matric HSS. They won a cash prize of ₹25,000. Akshat Garg and Bhaskar Singh from Jayshree Periwal International School, Jaipur, came second and Advaith Kaushik and Yuvan from Yellow Train School, Coimbatore, were third, bagging a cash prize of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

In QuBiz, held at 12 locations across the country, the winners were R. Shyam Sundar and Arjun Vaidhyanathan from PSBB School, K.K. Nagar. They won a cash prize of ₹25,000. Vishruth Murali Dharan and Ashwin from PSBB Millennium, Coimbatore, came second and Gagan G. Tumkur and Atulithan M.S. from Vidhya Niketan, Coimbatore, secured third place, getting a cash prize of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000, respectively, a press release said.

