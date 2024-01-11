ADVERTISEMENT

Tirunelveli and Chennai schools win project and quiz contests respectively in nation-wide event

January 11, 2024 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

EduQuest, a nation-wide competition, was organised by Shiv Nadar University in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The winners of ProjectX of the second edition of EduQuest. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Students from Pushpalatha Matric Higher Secondary School (HSS), Tirunelveli, and PSBB School, K.K. Nagar, Chennai, respectively, won the project and quiz contests in the second edition of EduQuest, a nation-wide competition organised by Shiv Nadar University, in the city.

The theme for ProjectX was ‘STEM for Sustainable Development’. The winners were S. Naren RajaSekhar, M. Senthil Kumar, and M. Vishal from Pushpalata Matric HSS. They won a cash prize of ₹25,000. Akshat Garg and Bhaskar Singh from Jayshree Periwal International School, Jaipur, came second and Advaith Kaushik and Yuvan from Yellow Train School, Coimbatore, were third, bagging a cash prize of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

The winners of QuBiz of the second edition of EduQuest. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In QuBiz, held at 12 locations across the country, the winners were R. Shyam Sundar and Arjun Vaidhyanathan from PSBB School, K.K. Nagar. They won a cash prize of ₹25,000. Vishruth Murali Dharan and Ashwin from PSBB Millennium, Coimbatore, came second and Gagan G. Tumkur and Atulithan M.S. from Vidhya Niketan, Coimbatore, secured third place, getting a cash prize of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000, respectively, a press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US