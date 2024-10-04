Tiruneermalai residents want Tambaram Corporation to supply potable water

Residents of parts of Tiruneermalai have been waiting for treated water supply for many years now. They want the Tambaram Corporation to include their division in schemes to provide safe drinking water supply.

People belonging to various areas, such as Saraswathipuram and Saraswathipuram extension, Ranga Nagar, NSK Street, Subbarayan Nagar and Parvathipuram have been seeking potable water supply, ever since their localities were merged with the Tambaram Corporation.

Residents noted that the division 31 lacks basic amenities, like potable water supply, and that they are dependent on private water suppliers for drinking water needs. They complained that water supplied by Tambaram Corporation was not potable whereas works were being executed in neighbouring divisions to supply drinking water with Palar river as source.

B.Saravanan, a resident of Saraswathipuram, said water supplied from borewells to their ward had a high level of total dissolved solids (TDS) and could be used only for non-potable purposes, like washing. “We either purchase packaged drinking water or buy pots of water from private tankers. The Corporation had chalked-out a project for division 31 with Palar as source. But the project is yet to take off,” he said.

With groundwater also of poor quality, residents wanted tap connections. Several representations have been made for treated water supply, they said.

Responding to residents’ complaints, officials said the Tambaram Corporation was waiting for the State government to sanction funds for the construction of overhead tanks (OHT) in Lakshmipuram and Pillayar Koil Street in Tiruneermalai to improve water supply. Proposals for two integrated water supply schemes have been submitted to the government seeking funds.

A drinking water augmentation scheme has been planned at a cost of ₹2 crore, including construction of two OHTs costing ₹1.2 crore, to cover division 31 with treated water supply.

A senior official said at present water was being supplied to 70 divisions from various sources through government agencies, including Chennai Metrowater and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, besides using water from Palar river and own sources drawn from borewells.

