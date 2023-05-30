Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to expand its temple in T. Nagar

May 30, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The temple for Lord Sri Venkateswara on Venkatnarayana Road in T. Nagar is all set to get an expansion. It will have a dwajasthambam, and be built using granite from Rasipuram under the supervision of sthapathi teams from Tirumala, Tirupati, and according to the Agamas.

A.J. Sekhar, president, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) LAC, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, on Tuesday told the press that a new scheme had been launched to enable devotees to contribute for the proposed expansion of the temple. He explained that the present temple was built in 1975 and has seen a considerable increase in the number of devotees since then. During the weekends, around 15,000 devotees visit the temple every day, and on weekdays, the number of daily visitors is around 4,000. To accommodate this growing number and construct a kalyana mandapam for marriages, the TTD LAC team has identified 3.5 ground of land adjacent to the temple, he added. The kumbabishekam of the new temple is likely to be held by 2026-27, and it will cost ₹40-50 crore to construct.

Devotees willing to donate towards the purchase of lands may do so. Already around ₹8 crore has been donated by various persons and organisations, including Mr. Sekhar, former MP A.C. Shanmugam, TVS Group’s Gopal Srinivasan, Autotech’s K.S. Jayaraman, Sameera Foundations Pvt. Ltd., Anugraha Real Value Private Ltd., Ishari Ganesh and Access Healthcare.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, work to construct a temple at Ulundurpet is expected to commence next month and another will come up at Vellore, Mr. Sekhar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.