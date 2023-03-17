HamberMenu
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam consecrates temple for Padmavathi in Chennai’s T. Nagar

The temple has been built on G.N. Chetty Road, on land donated by yesteryear actor Kanchana and her sister

March 17, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has consecrated a temple for goddess Padmavathi on G.N. Chetty Road in T. Nagar on Friday.

The temple has come up on land donated by yesteryear South Indian actor, Kanchana.

The actor, who was present for the consecration, told media persons that the land belonged to herself as well as to Girija Pandey, her sister. Her sister and brother-in-law had also agreed with her to donate the land to the TTD. “It wasn’t easy to build the temple. The temple has come up as the result of a hard legal battle for over 25 years. The temple is dedicated to devotees, as it is because of them, the temple happened,” she said.

“At least seven to eight members of the TTD executive committee were against it [the temple]. Finally, during the COVID-19 pandemic the bhumi pooja was conducted ,and the temple was erected,” she said..

A TTD official said TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, joint executive officer Veerabrahmam and other senior officials participated in the event. 

PHOTO By Velankanni Raj

