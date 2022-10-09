Tipsy two-wheeler rider knocks down woman, baby in Anna Nagar

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 09, 2022 21:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 24-year-old research associate in a private college, who was riding a two-wheeler, was arrested for causing the death of a woman and her daughter in a road accident on 3 rd Avenue in Anna Nagar on Sunday.

The police said Poonzhali, a daily wage worker, was walking on 3 rd Avenue in Anna Nagar, carrying her six-month-old daughter when a a two-wheeler hit her. Poonzhali was killed on the spot while the girl baby was taken to a nearby private hospital where she was pronounced brought dead.

Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing rushed to the accident spot and during investigation found the two-wheeler rider Nihal to be in a drunken state. He was riding the two-wheeler along with a 22-year-old woman.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation wing detained the accused Nihal for drunken and rash driving.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
road accident

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app