Tipsy two-wheeler rider knocks down woman, baby in Anna Nagar

A 24-year-old research associate in a private college, who was riding a two-wheeler, was arrested for causing the death of a woman mother and her daughter in a road accident on 3 rd Avenue in Anna Nagar on Sunday.

The police said Poonzhali, a daily wage worker, was walking on 3 rd Avenue in Anna Nagar, carrying her six-month-old daughter when a a two-wheeler hit her. Poonzhali was killed on the spot while the girl baby was taken to a nearby private hospital where she was pronounced brought dead.

Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing rushed to the accident spot and during investigation found the two-wheeler rider Nihal to be in a drunken state. He was riding the two-wheeler along with a 22-year-old woman.

The Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation wing detained the accused Nihal for drunken and rash driving.


