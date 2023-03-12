Tipsy thief falls asleep while stealing, gets caught  

March 12, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 27-year-old burglar slept in the house where he tried to steal jewellery and was caught on Friday.

The police said R. Karthik Naren, 32, from Kasturibai Nagar in Adyar stayed with his family on the second floor of an apartment while his parents stayed on the first floor. His parents had gone to Varanasi last week.

On Friday night, Ranganathan had asked his son to keep the door open as they would arrive in the city by midnight. They reached home by 12.30 a.m. and found the front door open and a man sleeping in their bedroom.

After the couple raised an alarm, he pushed them away and fled the spot. Based on their complaint, the Adyar police arrested the accused Ezhumalai of Villivakkam and recovered ₹40,000 cash from him.