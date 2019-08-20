Tipsy prattle offers police comic relief

An inebriated engineer’s prattle over the police wireless provided some unexpected entertainment for the policemen on night duty on Sunday.

The man, who was stopped during a routine check, accidentally took the mike from the police vehicle and started pleading, “ Sir, I am not drunk. Please allow me to go.”

He wept and his babble was heard by police personnel all over the city.

While on night patrol, Royala Nagar Inspector Samson Xavier and his team spotted two inebriated youth struggling to start their bike on Arcot Road, Virugambakkam, on Sunday. They identified themselves as engineers working with a software firm in Porur while staying in Valasaravakkam.

Policemen nabbed them and were about to take them to the police station. Just then, one of them took the mike and switched it on.

He pleaded, “I did not drink. Please let me to go. Police have caught us and brought us here.”

Shocked by this act, Mr. Xavier snatched the mike from him and overpowered him.

He was brought to police station and booked under the City Police Act for causing nuisance.

He was let on bail on payment of fine.