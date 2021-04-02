Tipsy man stabs pregnant wife to death during spat

An inebriated 21-year-old man chased his pregnant wife and stabbed her to death with a broken liquor bottle on the road in the Vyasarpadi police station limits early on Thursday.

The police said Ravi alias Solution Ravi of Ezhil Nagar in Kodungaiyur, who is a history-sheeter with assault cases pending against him, married Vijayalakshmi, of Pulianthope, a couple of years ago. The couple have a 11-month-old boy. Vijayalakshmi, who was five months pregnant again, fought with Ravi and went to her maternal home in Pulianthope a few days ago.

On Wednesday night, Ravi quarrelled and beat up his father-in-law Venkatesh and asked him to send Vijayalakshmi.

Even as the couple were walking to Ezhil Nagar around 2 a.m., an argument erupted between the two as Ravi suspected Vijayalakshmi. He suddenly took out a liquor bottle, broke it and stabbed Vijayalakshmi in her neck. Vijayalakshmi died on the spot while Ravi escaped with the child.

Arrested within hours

The police rushed to the spot and sent Vijayalakshmi’s body for post-mortem. Ravi was caught within hours and the child was rescued from him. He has been charged with murder and remanded in judicial custody.