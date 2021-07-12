Tipsy man ends life after patrol team warns him at Thirumullaivoyal

He and his friends were reportedly consuming alcohol in the open

A 34-year-old man allegedly ended his life after the police reportedly confronted him for consuming liquor in the public at Thirumullaivoyal on Monday afternoon.

The police said Bhagyaraj, an auto driver from Ayapakkam, and his friends were consuming alcohol in the open. A police team of Thirumullaivoyal station, which was patrolling the locality, spotted them near the bushes.

When the police warned them, some of them fled but Bhagyaraj and his friend Pradip stayed behind. When the police team approached them, Bhagyaraj reportedly harmed himself. He was rushed to a private hospital nearby and given first aid. However, when he was taken to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. A case has been registered in Thirumullaivoyal police station.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).