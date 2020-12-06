Tipsy driver rams car into student on campus, arrested

CHENNAI

06 December 2020 19:54 IST

The woman walking on pavement dragged for some distance and fell unconscious

The police have registered a case against a man who drove his car under the influence of alcohol and hit a student inside a medical college at Thandalam on Saturday. The CCTV footage of the accident went viral.

The CCTV footage from the campus shows a girl walking on the pavement and a car driven in zig-zag manner. The vehicle first hit a barricade and then hit the woman walking on the pavement.

The woman is dragged for a short distance and then she became unconscious. Another pedestrian walking on the pavement escaped with minor injuries. The vehicle stopped after hitting a tree inside the campus.

The name of the injured woman was given as Wahida, 23, a physiotherapy student of the college. Vadivel who ceme to the hospital for treatment also sustained injuries.

The driver of the car was Gunasekaran and was found to be drunk. He had come to drop a student and was returning when the accident happened.

A case has been registered against him.