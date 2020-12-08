Tips for The Hindu Margazhi classical music competition

As young artistes continue to send in entries for The Hindu Margazhi classical music competition, for which the last date is December 12, 2020, we present some valuable tips from seasoned artistes who have taken part in various competitions and succeeded.

Vocalist Sriranjani Santhanagopalan said that participants should learn the lyrics well and ensure proper pronunciation and not make mistakes in that area. “If it is a competition on krithis of composers, which is the usual practice, they should also learn the context in which the song was composed. They should be able to bring out the essence of the raga in the opening phrase itself,” she said.

Vocalist Amritha Murali said that participants should keep in mind that presentation matters too. “It is a classical art that they are performing. They should dress accordingly and sing in a relaxed manner. There is no need to hurry. They should select a krithi that they know well and should not look at their notes while singing,” she said and added that the participants should choose a piece that can showcase their strength.

Vocalist Sikkil C. Gurucharan said that participants should look out for pitfalls including sruti and taala lapses and voice slips. “Preparing for competitions help participants when they perform on stage,” he said.

When you make the video to be sent to thmargazhi@thehindu.co.in do remember to place the camera at a comfortable distance. For more details https://www.google.com/am p/s/www.thehindu.com/ news/national/tamil-nadu/the-hindu-announces-margazhi-competition-for-young-indian-classical-musicians/article33231111.ece/amp/