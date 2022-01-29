Tips and training from MBBS students help aspirants secure a seat

CHENNAI

29 January 2022 00:11 IST

Five girls mentored by Kilpauk Medical College students get in to MBBS

Five candidates, mentored by students of the Government Kilpauk Medical College, have secured a seat in MBBS under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students. The candidates were chosen from government schools in the city and each was assigned two mentors.

G. Praveena, who scored 353 marks, was admitted to the Omandurar Government Medical College while Shalini, with 338 marks, got a seat at the ESIC Medical College in Coimbatore.

Ms. Praveena said her mentors were two second year students from KMC, who taught her to read up on Chemistry.

“They taught me a lot. They said I should focus on inorganic and then organic chemistry. They advised me to read NCERT books. They told me to write the formulae in physics, and then work out the question papers of each lesson from the previous years. I used my father’s phone to download apps and work out the MCQ papers,” she said.

“I am the first in my entire family to study medicine,” she added. Throughout the year, she communicated with her mentors over the phone and Google Meet. “I have never seen my mentors in person,” she said.

The tips held as 17 of the 22 questions in Chemistry she attempted fetched her marks.

Shalini Jayashree has been admitted to the ESIC Medical College. Her mentors, first year students in KMC, were doing online classes, but they gave her tests everyday on the lessons she read up.

“I was guided till the day of the exam,” said the student of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ashok Nagar, whose father is a cook in the Adyar Anand Bhavan eatery chain in Chennai. Her brother is now attempting the JEE through self-study, she added.

Prasad Manne, General Secretary of the KMC Alumni Association, said the aim is to motivate students to assist youngsters and help them realise their dream. Five candidates, including a girl with disability, have been admitted to various medical colleges in the State.

At the end of the first day of counselling under the 7.5% preferential reservation, a total of 739 seats were allotted. Of the 762 candidates called, 23 did not turn up. As many as 198 candidates have been wait-listed.

The officials said of the 541 candidates, 212 had passed NEET in 2021 while 329 were from earlier years. There are three seats vacant in self-financing dental colleges while all 437 seats in medical colleges have been allotted.