Tinsukia Express delayed as passengers with general tickets occupy reserved coaches

December 27, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The unauthorised occupation resulted in a protest at Tiruvottiyur railway station demanding the removal of those without confirmed berths from the reserved coaches

The Hindu Bureau

The New Tinsukia Express proceeding via the Perambur railway station was delayed after a large number of unreserved passengers occupied more than three reserved coaches. The unauthorised occupation resulted in a protest at Tiruvottiyur railway station demanding the removal of those without confirmed berths from the reserved coaches.

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said the express train, proceeding from Bengaluru to Tinsukia junction, was delayed after the parents of students who boarded with confirmed tickets organised a protest citing the occupation of coaches S3, S6 and S7 by passengers without confirmed berths.

Immediately, the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police removed over 200 passengers, who only had general tickets, from the reserved coaches. The train left after a delay of more than an hour, the railway official added.

