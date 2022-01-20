Timely intervention saves 3 elders

CHENNAI

20 January 2022 01:38 IST

Quick response with CPR, defibrillation and angipolasty comes in handy

Doctors at Kauvery Hospital here have managed to save three senior citizens who suffered a cardiac arrest even as they were being brought to the hospital.

According to a release by the hospital, a 76-year-old man, referred from another hospital, arrived with a barely recordable pulse. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was done and medications given to revive the heart’s rhythm. An angiogram revealed a block in an artery. A temporary pacemaker was inserted to maintain heart rate along with an intra-aortic balloon counterpulsation pump. to support blood circulation and stabilise blood pressure. Subsequently, a stent was placed. The patient’s condition stabilised in three days, the release said.

Another patient, aged 73, was broughtin an unresponsive state. While being transferred from the emergency room to the Cathlab, CPR was done along with defibrillation. The block in his artery was removed through angioplasty. The third person, aged 63, who had severe chest pain and sweating, suffered a cardiac arrest on the way to the emergency room. After resuscitation, angioplasty was immediately performed.

C. Sundar, senior consultant at the hospital, said the three were revived after suffering massive cardiac arrests and were presumed dead. “However, it was not just sheer luck, but timely administration of emergency procedures and intensive medical care support that bought these people back to life. These three incidents clearly illustrate the importance of time in such situations,” he added.