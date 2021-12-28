Timely intervention saved lives

The building crashed 10 minutes after the residents were evacuated

K. Lakshmi lived on the first floor of the collapsed building of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements at Tiruvottiyur. She cannot believe what had happened in the morning. “It feels like a miracle, as if the building had waited for us to get out and collapsed immediately,” she said.

According to eyewitness accounts, the left wing of the building that had 24 housing units on four floors and four tenements of the right wing that shared walls with the left wing collapsed minutes after the residents evacuated. Board officials said no one was reported missing, and everyone came out before the building came down.

The “miraculous” escape, as many residents called the turn of events, was largely due to the intervention of T.M. Thaniyarasu, a former Councillor of the erstwhile Tiruvottiyur municipality. Minor cracks, which had developed over the past few days, widened on Sunday night. But the residents said they did not panic. We were used to seeing cracks and plaster falling off. Hence, we did not feel the need to evacuate,” said R. Lakshmi.

However, a section of the residents felt the need to alert someone as the cracks kept widening on Monday morning. They alerted Mr. Thaniyarasu, now an area secretary of the ruling DMK. “I received a call around 8.30 a.m. and reached the spot soon,” he told The Hindu. “I climbed a couple of floors. The cracks on the walls were widening right in front of my eyes. I sensed a danger,” he said.

He said he alerted Board Assistant Engineer M. Udayakumar who suggested the evacuation of the residents. “I didn’t want to create panic. So I didn’t tell them that the building was going to collapse. But I asked them to come down as a precaution. Three of the 24 houses were locked. Around 70 people from the remaining houses came out.”

G. Vijaya acknowledged that Mr. Thaniyarasu’s timely alert helped. “We didn’t take any of our belongings as he asked us to come out soon. And we did not think the building would collapse as it did,” she said.

As Ms. Vijaya stepped out of the building, she checked the time on her mobile phone. It was 10.10 a.m. The building came down 10 minutes later.

“We have lost some pieces of jewellery and furniture and some electronic items. However, we are glad we are alive...,” she said.