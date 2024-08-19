Time Travel

Whenever retired school teacher Chandra Ravichandran (then Chandra Daniel) visits the Government Museum in Egmore she gets emotional. The 86-year-old had one of her best stints managing collections, taking care of the display of items, and educating the public at this centuries-old museum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandra was fresh out of college, having graduated from Madras Christian College with a degree in MSc. (Zoology). As the curator of the zoology section was on a long leave, the museum was looking for a candidate to fill in this role on a temporary basis.

“The museum superintendent knew my college professor who encouraged me to take it up till I found a full-time job,” Chandra recalls with child-like excitement.

ADVERTISEMENT

As curator for 10 months in 1961, Chandra got to do and learn a lot. “I spoke good English, so whenever we had foreign guests at the museum I was asked to offer them a tour of the museum which enhanced my knowledge about other sections as well,” she says.

An alumnus of Benetick High School, Chandra did her BSc. (Zoology) at Presidency College before going on to do the masters in the same discipline at MCC — she notes these institutions had been instrumental in honing her communication skills.

From the little that Chandra can remember, she says, a giant-sized skeleton at the section was big hit with visitors. The bronze gallery had many artefacts and was a huge success.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreigners who visited the museum were in awe of Ravi Varma’s paintings.

One of the best memories that Chandra carries is a family from Myanmar that sent her photographs and gifts. “I had shown them around the museum, especially the Buddha statues and the Sakya kingdom,” says the resident of Chetpet.

Her daughter Preetha Ravichandran shares another memory about students from Don Bosco High School, the neighbouring institution, sent to the museum on field visits. Preetha explains: “After the tour of the museum, students were given a test to gauge their knowledge. The principal insisted that the score card be sent to the school;such was the value attached to an educational visit those days.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.