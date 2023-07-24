Time to share the disaster risk reduction responsibility across all ministries: U.N. official

July 24, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The national disaster management agencies have been loyal custodians of the disaster risk reduction (DRR) agenda for many decades, but it is time to share this responsibility across all ministries, said Mami Mizutori, Special Representative of the U.N. Secretary General for Disaster Risk Reduction.

Speaking at the third and final G-20 DRR Working Group meeting under India’s Presidency in Chennai on Monday, Ms. Mizutori said the establishment of this Working Group was a testament to the commitment of all G-20 countries to finally change from reacting to disasters to proactively addressing their root causes. “I say finally because the call to make this change is not new. For too long, disaster risk reduction has been seen as an additional expense for development programmes and infrastructure projects. But we know that this is not true. Investments in resilience generate dividends in avoided disasters. Thus, we must all enhance resources and capacities for prevention and risk reduction with great urgency,” said Ms. Mizutori.

“I believe that this Working Group can be the catalyst for the change we need. In elevating disaster risk reduction on the G-20’s agenda, you have firmly placed it as an issue of economic concern and as an issue that demands attention from your national financial authorities and from the global financial system. You have sent a clear message that disaster risk reduction makes financial sense and that we cannot achieve our development and climate goals without it,” she said.

“At the mid-point of the Sendai Framework, progress has certainly been made. But we are not where we need to be,” Ms. Mizutori added.