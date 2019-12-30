Time to put the city’s urban transport projects on fast track

Plans for Chennai’s urban transport solutions are there. On Paper. What they need is political will and bureaucratic efficiency to get going on the fast lane.

The transport sector, covering suburban trains and bus services, has several unfinished projects including the extension of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), the absence of dedicated suburban train services till Chengalpet, the introduction of electric buses and the reduction of small buses.

This year, 2019, did see a a massive improvement in the public transport system in the city as the Chennai Metro Rail Phase 1 was completed and thrown open to public. Next year will see the Phase 1 extension project becoming operational till Tiruvottiyur. Phase 2 work is also on and this could be a game changer on OMR -- the city’s IT Expressway, if the elevated structure could be taken up and finished as early as possible. Also, there has been sincere efforts to cover Poonamallee and connect Kilambakkam to take the Metro through the congested residential in southern and western suburbs thereafter in thefuture. There is also a plan for the introduction of a Light Rail as well, from Tambaram to Velachery, another route that may require a mass transit system badly in the future.

Meanwhile, some railway projects have continued to remain a pipe dream for years. The extension of the MRTS from Velachery to St. Thomas Mount railway stations was announced in 2008 with the deadline for completion in 2010. The decade is closing but the project is nowhere close to closure. The problem in land acquisition for 500 metres has left the project hanging in the balance for almost 10 years. Traffic experts point out that the extension of the MRTS would help in integrating the suburban train and Metro services thereby giving more leverage for commuters to access public transport in various directions.

The Southern Railway has also been dragging its feet in completing the third line project between Tambaram and Chengalpet for several years. The work for a third railway line from Tambaram and Chengalpet is going on at a fast pace for which line blocks were taken up throughout the year. Work is expected to be completed by March 2020 after which more direct suburban train services could be operated from Chennai Beach to Chengalpet via Tambaram.

What about BRTS?

The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), promised several years ago, has not even taken off the drawing board. Aswathy Dilip, Senior Programme Manager, ITDP, said this year was a milestone for the BRTS project with the completion of public consultation. The consultation has received positive feedback for the project which would be covering seven routes including Koyambedu to Poonamallee via Maduravoyal, Koyambedu to Madhavaram via Padi, Koyambedu to Ambattur through Dunlop, Koyambedu to Saidapet via CIT Nagar, Saidapet to Siruseri via Rajiv Gandhi Salai and Chromepet to Thoraipakkam via Pallavaram Radial Road.

Ms. Dilip rued that both the suburban and Metro Rail transport facilities suffer from lack of last mile connectivity. However, the cycle-sharing project titled ‘Smart Bike’ being executed under the Smart City Mission has taken off well this year and is bound to expand in a bigger way covering several railway stations and important points in the coming year.

Return of the Red Bus

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) introduced new buses, including the iconic red bus with more passenger-friendly facilities. Though the MTC has added more than 600 new buses this year to its fleet of 3,500, the much talked about full-fledged operation of electric buses has not begun. As of now, it runs only two. With the city left out in the allotment of electric buses under the FAME II scheme, the Transport Department is hoping to purchase and operate electric buses through the KfW funding now.

Passengers are also intrigued by the way the MTC plans to reduce the small buses rather than expanding the fleet citing poor patronage. The MTC launched small buses in 2013 to provide affordable public transport facilities in interior areas. After six years, the MTC has reduced the fleet strength to 180 this year from the original 200.

If the next two governments can focus on fast tracking the city's mobility plans, Chennai will have a blend of modern and traditional urban transport systems, inter-linked and integrated, by the end of the new decade.