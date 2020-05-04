Time to go for the buzzer

Chitlapakkam Muthulakshmi Nagar Welfare Association is organising a virtual quiz on May 5 at 5 p.m., and it is believed to have all the markings of a regular quiz programme — a buzzer, a quiz master, a score keeper, and there would be teams, each constituted by two persons.

Members of the Youth Wing and the Association started this interactive quiz a few weeks ago to keep its young residents engaged and motivated during the lockdown.

On a conference call, Mahesh Padmanabhan, coordinator, youth wing, along with members — D. R. Shivakumar, Mohan, Mamallan, Senthil, Yoganand, Krishna and Nanda Kishore — came up with the idea to keep students of the neighbourhood engaged in a programme that would help them improve their general knowledge.

They invited nominations from residents through the association’s WhatsApp group. Many hands went up. Close to students participated in the first quiz.

Students were divided into categories based on which Classes that are currently in, in their school education.

“The first part of the competition was held on Zoom. We are hosting the next part of the competition in Microsoft Teams,” says Shivakumar, member-secretary, Youth Wing - Chitlapakkam Muthulakshmi Nagar Welfare Association, who is also the quiz master.

The quiz starts with a presentation by Shivakumar followed by a round of questions on current affairs, history and basic science.

For details, contact D.R. Shivakumar at 95001 73020.