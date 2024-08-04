Time is life at this department in Stanley Medical College Hospital

‘Time is life’ is what doctors of the Department of Vascular Surgery of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital (SMCH) swear by. This department, which treats vascular diseases involving some of the major blood vessels, has been largely catering to people of north Chennai for a little over 15 years.

Vascular surgery is one of the youngest specialities in the country. It was in 1985 that the first M.Ch course in Vascular Surgery was launched at Madras Medical College. Along with it came the Department of Vascular Surgery. Years later, in 2006, the Department of Vascular Surgery was started at SMCH, followed by the launch of M.Ch in Vascular Surgery in 2009, according to K. ElanCheralathan, head of department, Vascular Surgery, SMCH.

Vascular surgery, he said, deals with all the blood vessels, except those inside the head and chest cavity.

“From arteries that carry oxygenated blood to the veins that carry deoxygenated blood, vascular surgery deals with all diseases that pertain to these blood vessels,” he added.

Limb and lifesaving procedures are performed, while diabetic foot with vascular compromise is also treated, he said.

On an average, the department receives 900 outpatients a month and has 150 admissions. The speciality outpatient department is held every Monday and Friday.

40 beds available

The 40-bed department runs with two assistant professors, one associate professor and one professor. “From the ninth spot during 2022-23 in the Directorate of Medical Education and Research’s performance ranking of government medical colleges, which takes into account the number of surgeries performed per surgeon, we have moved to the third spot in the State according to June’s ranking list. Nearly 35 procedures are done per surgeon,” Dr. ElanCheralathan said.

Out of all medical colleges, the department has performed 18 carotid endarterectomy procedures to prevent strokes in two years. In this, the block/plaque in the blood vessel that could reduce flow of blood to the brain, thus increasing the risk of a major stroke, is removed, he further added.

He noted that 60% of vascular surgeries are endovascular procedures, that is through minimal access. “Previously, all were open procedures. Over the years, based on the patient criteria, we decide on performing either endovascular or open surgery,” he said.

Like heart bypass, the surgeons do bypass procedures for all blood vessels. Diabetic foot salvage and routine procedures such as for varicose veins are done. “We also get called in during complications in organ transplant procedures, bleeding in emergencies such as stab injuries and trauma. We perform stent grafting for aortic aneurysms. We have done endovascular procedures under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme,” he said.

Crush injuries

Given that north Chennai is home to several industries, the department sees many machine-related crush injuries and other industrial accident cases.

P. Balaji, dean of SMCH, said, “The department has done a lot of repairs and limb-saving procedures thereby preventing amputation and enabling people to return to work. Persons who smoke a lot stand the risk of developing peripheral vascular disease. Our doctors have done revascularisation procedure in such patients, preventing serious complications such as amputations.”

“As a future goal, we feel that a hybrid operation theatre with in-built cath lab, advanced doppler and intravascular ultrasound will help the department treat more patients in this part of the city and neighbouring areas,” Dr. ElanCheralathan said.

“Timely reference is crucial as it enables us to save limbs and lives. Hence, we believe that time is life. There is a need for better awareness of vascular diseases among doctors and members of the public,” he said.

