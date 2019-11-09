Tilted traffic post puts commuters at risk

A traffic signal post at the intersection of Kamakotti Nagar Main Road, Narayanapuram and Velachery Main Road, Pallikaranai leans dangerously on to one side. A few commuters we spoke to say the signal posts lean on to the Medavakkam side and looks like it might fall any time posing a risk to pedestrians and motorists.

Commuters say as this stretch is busy most of the time one must not wait for a mishap to happen.

This busy road that leads to Medavakkam, Tambaram, Velachery and Thoraipakkam also needs a police personnel to regulate traffic. It is a common to see motorists negotiating through the intersection jumping signals, resulting in chaos and congestion.

V. Geetha, a motorist, says:“Two-wheeler riders do not obey traffic rules and put themselves in danger; this also puts pedestrians at risk.”

When crossing the intersection near the slanting post, motorists from the western lane of the stretch (from Jalladampet and Medavakkam) take a u-turn at a good speed. Deploying a traffic police personnel at the intersection during rush hours is a must to facilitate free and safe flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” said R. K. Sridharan, a senior-citizen.

Like other areas haphazard parking adds to the chaos on the road.