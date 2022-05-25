Tight security in parts of Chennai for PM’s visit

22,000 police personnel deployed for five-tier security; lodges and hotels searched

The Greater Chennai Police have made a five-tier security arrangement by deploying 22,000 personnel for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Thursday.

Mr. Modi will dedicate various projects to the country and lay the foundation stone for six projects at a public function at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Periamet. He will travel by car to the airport and take a flight to New Delhi.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal held a meeting with senior police officers about elaborate security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Five Additional Commissioners, eight officers of the rank of Joint Commissioner/DIG, and 29 officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioner/Superintendent have been drafted for the security duty.

A close watch was being kept on airport and the route of the Prime Minister's convoy. Searches were conducted at lodges. Security has been stepped up at important railway stations and bus termini. Flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles has been banned in city limits under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The traffic police have advised the commuters that there was likely to be traffic congestion on Thursday between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. from the Dasaprakash Junction on E.V.R. Salai to Madras Medical College Junction. Vehicular traffic was likely to move slowly on Anna Salai and S.V. Patel Road.