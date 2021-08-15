Tight security for Independence Day

Chennai

15 August 2021 01:27 IST

Police on high alert, 5,000 personnel deployed

A five-layer security cover has been put in place at Fort George and other parts of the city in view of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday. The city police have made elaborate security arrangements and announced traffic diversions on Kamarajar Salai and surrounding areas.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will hoist the national flag on the ramparts of Fort St. George and address the gathering. In view of this, five-tier security will be provided around the fort and high-resolution CCTV devices have been installed. The entire area will be under surveillance.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has deployed 5,000 personnel for security. More personnel will be deployed wherever necessary.

Surprise checks were conducted at lodges and hotels, and their managements have been asked to pass on any information about suspicious activity or people.

General patrolling has been intensified and also vehicle checks at important junctions of the city.

The police are on high alert in coastal areas. Fishermen have been requested to alert the police about any suspicious movement in their areas.

The Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police conducted anti-sabotage checks at Puratchithalaivar M.G.R. Chennai Central Railway Station and other stations on Saturday.

Security has been tightened at the airport.