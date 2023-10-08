Ticket checking staff, ticket-less commuter booked for physical assault at St. Thomas Mount station in Chennai

October 08, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Mambalam Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed a case against a female ticket-checking staff and woman commuter for abusing and assaulting each other at the St. Thomas Mount Railway station in Chennai on Saturday, October 7.

A senior officier of the GRP said, Srividhya, a resident of Mullaivanam Nagar in Tambaram, was proceeding in a suburban train from Chennai Beach, when Thenmozhi, a ticket checking staff of Southern Railway, boarded the suburban train at Nungambakkam railway station.

When the ticket checking staff asked the 45-year-old commuter to show the ticket, she said she had not purchased it. Thenmozhi then allegedly grabbed her mobile phone and asked her to get down at St. Thomas Mount railway station for producing her to the ticket examiner. At the Mount railway station both the women started abusing each other which turned physical. In the incident both were hurt.

Based on the information given to Mambalam GRP, the police visited the St. Thomas Mount railway station and booked both the women.

