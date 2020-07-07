Chennai

Thyroglossal cyst removed from tongue of infant in Chennai hospital

Medical examination revealed a lymphatic cyst on the tongue and it was resistant to sclerotherapy, a procedure to shrink the size of blood vessels.

Doctors at the Rainbow Children’s Hospital have successfully removed a rare thyroglossal cyst found on the tongue of a six-month-old baby.

A statement said the baby was brought to the hospital with a swelling on the tongue that was present since birth. “The swelling occupied the entire mouth, pushing the tongue to the upper palette making it difficult for the baby to swallow,” it said.

Medical examination revealed a lymphatic cyst on the tongue and it was resistant to sclerotherapy, a procedure to shrink the size of blood vessels. G. Moorty, consultant, paediatric surgery and urology, said, “We decompressed the cyst and drained the liquid to safely remove the tumour.”

The statement added that the baby recovered and has begun normal intake of food.

