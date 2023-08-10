HamberMenu
Thursday’s sharp showers bring relief from searing heat for Chennai residents

A cyclonic circulation at the lower level of atmosphere near north Tamil Nadu was the reason behind the thunderstorms, says IMD which has predicted rain for two more days

August 10, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai has chances of light to moderate rain in some areas till Saturday, says the IMD.  

Chennai has chances of light to moderate rain in some areas till Saturday, says the IMD.   | Photo Credit: AKHILA EASWARAN

Chennai residents got a respite from the summer-like heat in the last few days as sharp showers lashed several areas of the city on Thursday.

While Poonamallee received 5.2 cm of rains, localities such as Meenambakkam, Pallikaranai, West Tambaram and Chembarambakkam recorded 3 cm of rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. The weather station in Nungambakkam registered 1.3 cm of rain.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm activity would continue for two more days. Rain had stopped the temperature from climbing up further on Thursday. Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 36.8 degrees Celsius and 35.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said a cyclonic circulation at lower level of atmosphere near north Tamil Nadu was the reason behind the thunderstorms. Favourable conditions, including moisture that built up in the atmosphere, helped in the development of clouds.

Whenever northern plains in the country experienced weakened monsoon phase, places in the State would have an increase in thunderstorm activity. The warm weather over the past several days had aided convective activity, he said. This southwest monsoon, Chennai’s Nungambakkam has so far received a rainfall of nearly 27 cm and Meenambakkam 33 cm, which is more than the normal share.

Wet weather would continue in isolated rain in the State till August 16. Chennai has chances of light to moderate rain in some areas till Saturday. The maximum temperature will be around 37 degrees Celsius in the city, according to the IMD.

