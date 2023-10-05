Thunderstorms to continue over parts of Tamil Nadu and cover more areas from Sunday, says IMD

October 05, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thunderstorms may continue over parts of Tamil Nadu till Sunday as westerlies remain strong in the region. Rainfall may cover more districts from October 8 as a weather system is expected in the lower level of the atmosphere.

Even as the southwest monsoon is in its retreating phase, rainfall activity has shifted to parts of the extreme south Tamil Nadu like Kanniyakumari. Monsoon would influence wet weather over the State.

Strong westerly winds prevailing in the districts helped sustain the thunderstorm activity. Parts of north Tamil Nadu would get rain during the transition phase, said officials of the India Meteorological Department.

Places such as Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore, which missed rain during the active monsoon months, received a plenty of rain in the past few days. Kanniyakumari has recorded nearly 20 cm of rain, much more than its normal share of 3 cm, since October 1.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms till Saturday. From Sunday, scattered rain is likely for four days and more weather stations may record rain.

The new normal trend of evening thunderstorms in Chennai may continue for a few more days. On Thursday, some places like Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli and Meenambakkam received light rain till evening.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said a cyclonic circulation, expected to form in the low level of the atmosphere around October 8, might impact more areas.

As of now, the department is expecting the northeast monsoon to set in around October 20, which is the mean onset date with a standard deviation of six to seven days. Criteria such as the strength of persistent wind and wind direction are validated before the setting in of the monsoon is declared.

Coastal parts like Chennai may experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in some areas till Saturday.