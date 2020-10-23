Thunderstorms leave arterial roads in Chennai waterlogged

The city suburbs experience heavy rainfall lasting over an hour

The sudden thunderstorms that lashed the city and its suburbs on Thursday evening resulted in several roads being submerged in water, leading to traffic snarls. But water receded once the rain stopped, with officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Highways Department taking steps to remove blocks in the stormwater drains.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said the weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam received 6 cm and 4 cm of rain respectively. However, it was more intense thunder showers than cloudburst as the rainfall recorded was spread over nearly three hours. Nearly 10 cm of rainfall needs to be recorded in an hour for a cloudburst.

The intense shower that lasted more than an hour caused flooding of arterial roads, including Poonamallee High Road, G.P. Road, Besant Road at Triplicane, Pantheon Road, E.V.K. Sampath Salai at Vepery, Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue, and parts of Anna Salai, leading to motorists and pedestrians facing severe hardships.

T. Ramachandran, who resides in Triplicane, said, “Traffic was moving slowly from Tambaram due to rainwater flooding the arterial roads. Several roads witnessed bumper-to bumper traffic because of rainwater stagnation.”

S. Arun, a resident of Anna Nagar, complained about sheets of rainwater stagnating on Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue, causing hardships to motorists.

A senior official of the Corporation said, “More than 42 mm of rainfall was reported in the corporation limits, with 30.2 mm reported in the Teynampet zone alone in one hour. For such heavy rain, water would stagnate for long. Work to drain out water from Anna Salai and Poonamallee High Road was initiated by the Highways Department...”

The civic official said that in other areas, including G.P. Road, Besant Road, Pantheon Road and Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue, rainwater drained half-an-hour after the rain stopped, with officials deputed to vulnerable roads.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said a combination of factors comprising an east-west shear zone and the depression over the north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal influenced the heavy spell of rain within a few hours.

Such thunderstorm activity, with lightning, will continue till Monday in isolated places as it is the transition period to the northeast monsoon.

Light to moderate rainfall will occur in some districts, including Salem, Dharmapuri, Ranipet and Kancheepuram, on Friday.