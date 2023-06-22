Thunderstorms lash many parts of Chennai on Thursday

June 22, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sharp showers lashed many parts of Chennai on Thursday evening. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has predicted that wet weather will prevail over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Monday.

On Thursday, light to moderate rain in other districts in north Tamil Nadu kept the day temperature under control. The weather stations in Chennai’s Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.7 degrees Celsius and 35.1 degrees Celsius respectively. Other places like Vellore (33.9 degrees Celsius), Cuddalore (35 degrees Celsius) and Salem (34.3 degrees Celsius) also experienced clement weather with light rain.

Madurai recorded the day’s highest temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius in the State. The Meteorological Department has noted that an east-west wind shear zone and the westerly winds had triggered the thunderstorms.

In Chennai, areas including T. Nagar,Vyasarpadi, Nungambakkam and Anna Nagar and the western suburbs reported a sharp spell of evening showers. Thunderstorms moved as far as Vellore and Ranipet and brought light rain over the region. The sudden rainspell came as a respite for the region that was reeling under severe heatwave-like conditions until a few days ago.

Till 5.30 p.m. on Thursday, Chennai’s Nungambakkam recorded nearly 4 cm of rainfall followed by Cuddalore (3 cm) and Vellore (1.3 cm). The department has forecast that such thunderstorm activity and light to moderate rain in one or two places over the State may persist till Monday.

Chennai has prospects of rain of light/moderate intensity in some areas on Friday too. The maximum temperature may stay around 36-37 degrees Celsius.