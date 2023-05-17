ADVERTISEMENT

‘Thunderstorm activity likely over isolated places in Tamil Nadu’

May 17, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Chennai

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Regional Cyclone Warning Centre, says a trough line had formed and it ran from Andhra Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms and lightning activity are likely over isolated places  

The Hindu Bureau

Some places in Chennai saw some respite from the heat on Wednesday as early setting of sea breeze around 11 a.m. prevented the temperature from rising further. The Meenambakkam station of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here registered 39.4 degrees Celsius. Nungambakkam logged 37.1 degrees Celsius.  

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Regional Cyclone Warning Centre, said a trough line had formed and it ran from Andhra Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu, 0.9 km above mean sea level. “We had a trough before the cyclone formed and it had brought thunderstorms for a few days. We are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning activity over isolated places again.”  

The RMC has forecast light to moderate rain over one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till Sunday. In Chennai, the skies will be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 39-40 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 29-30 degrees Celsius. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meeting chaired

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Wednesday chaired a meeting at the Secretariat to review the measures to be taken for tackling the impact of the prevailing heat in Tamil Nadu.

In the meeting, attended by Secretaries of various departments, Mr. Irai Anbu stressed the need to create awareness among the public. A press release said Commissioner of Revenue Administration S.K. Prabakar highlighted the general advisory issued to the public, by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, regarding adequate hydration; consumption of oral rehydration salts lemon juice, tender coconut, buttermilk, seasonal fruits, vegetables and home-cooked food; carrying of an umbrella; avoiding stepping out; It also advised children, pregnant women and elders not to step out between noon and 3 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US