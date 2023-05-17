‘Thunderstorm activity likely over isolated places in Tamil Nadu’

May 17, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Chennai

Some places in Chennai saw some respite from the heat on Wednesday as early setting of sea breeze around 11 a.m. prevented the temperature from rising further. The Meenambakkam station of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here registered 39.4 degrees Celsius. Nungambakkam logged 37.1 degrees Celsius.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Regional Cyclone Warning Centre, said a trough line had formed and it ran from Andhra Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu, 0.9 km above mean sea level. “We had a trough before the cyclone formed and it had brought thunderstorms for a few days. We are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning activity over isolated places again.”

The RMC has forecast light to moderate rain over one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till Sunday. In Chennai, the skies will be partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 39-40 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 29-30 degrees Celsius.

Meeting chaired

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Wednesday chaired a meeting at the Secretariat to review the measures to be taken for tackling the impact of the prevailing heat in Tamil Nadu.

In the meeting, attended by Secretaries of various departments, Mr. Irai Anbu stressed the need to create awareness among the public. A press release said Commissioner of Revenue Administration S.K. Prabakar highlighted the general advisory issued to the public, by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, regarding adequate hydration; consumption of oral rehydration salts lemon juice, tender coconut, buttermilk, seasonal fruits, vegetables and home-cooked food; carrying of an umbrella; avoiding stepping out; It also advised children, pregnant women and elders not to step out between noon and 3 p.m.