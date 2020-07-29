Thundershowers lash several parts of Chennai and its suburbs

Stormy weather: The waterlogged Maduravoyal Bypass Road on Tuesday.

CHENNAI

29 July 2020 00:03 IST

Chennai may receive rain in the evening till July 30, says Meteorological Department.

A scorching day ended with thundershowers lashing several parts of the city towards the evening on Tuesday.

Many parts of the city and its suburbs, including Chitlapakkam, Chembarambakkam and Kolapakkam, received a good amount of rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning. Several places, including the Selaiyur stretch of Tambaram-Velachery Main Road, and the Mogappair stretch of the Maduravoyal Bypass Road were waterlogged as rain continued for over an hour.

Residents of various areas, including Kolathur, Chitlapakkam and Mogappair, said power supply was interrupted for nearly an hour following thunder and short but intense spells of rain.

Advertising

Advertising

While the weather station at Nungambakkam recorded nearly 1 cm of rainfall, the one at Meenambakkam received about 2 cm till 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Chembarambakkam and Kelambakkam recorded 3 cm and 2 cm respectively during the same period.

Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam registered day temperatures of 37.7 degree Celsius and 36 degree Celsius respectively, nearly 3 degree Celsius above the average.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said scattered thunderstorm activity would continue in south Tamil Nadu and interior parts for two more days. Rainfall may be isolated in one or two places in the northern parts of the State. An upper air cyclonic circulation over southeastern and southwestern Bay of Bengal persists.

This weather system and moisture from easterlies, prevailing in the middle part of the atmosphere, triggered the thunderstorm activity, he said. On Wednesday, one or two places in districts such as the Nilgiris, Salem, Madurai, Sivagangai and Coimbatore are likely to get heavy rainfall. Chennai will receive thunderstorms in the evening hours till Thursday. The day temperature will be around 36 degree Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.

Flights diverted

Three flights were diverted to Bengaluru owing to the rain. Flights from Varanasi, Madurai and Hyderabad were diverted to Bengaluru as they could not land due to bad weather.

They returned to the city after a few hours.