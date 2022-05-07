Thuglak anniversary on May 8

Nirmala Sitharaman likely to deliver speech at the event

The 52nd anniversary celebrations of Thuglak publication will be held at the Music Academy in Alwarpet at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a press release, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Thuglak Editor S.Gurumurthy will deliver speeches at the event. Live streaming of the programme is at www.thuglakdigital.com.

Arrangements have been made for parking the vehicles of the readers at St. Ebbas Higher Secondary School playground in front of Hotel New Woodlands. Readers are requested to wear masks at the event, the release said.