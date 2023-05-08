Through three helplines, health department starts to reach out to unsuccessful Class 12 students

May 08, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the publication of Class XII examination results on Monday, the health department has put in place a mechanism to reach out to students who were not successful. Using three helplines, the department has started to counsel students and is roping in the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) teams to help out.

The health department has deployed nearly 100 persons to make calls to students through the three helplines - 104 (State health helpline), 14416 ( Nattpudan Ungalodu Mananala Sevai - Tele-MANAS) and 1100 (Chief Minister’s Cell), according to Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu.

“We have a list of 47,000 students, who could not get through the examinations, from the School Education Department. We have started to call students in districts that have registered a low pass percentage such as Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Dharmapuri through the helplines,” she said.

A risk assessment mechanism is in place based on the calls with students, she said, adding: “The students are categorised based on this risk assessment. We see if they are confident and are able to handle the situation. Our staff, while counselling, tells them that the supplementary examinations will be held soon, and they can get back on track for college along with their friends. If the student is anxious and is panicking, their parents will be contacted. We will alert the DMHP team if both the parent and student are anxious, and their counsellors will provide the necessary assistance and visit the student, if needed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshmi Vijayakumar, psychiatrist and founder of Sneha suicide prevention centre, said that students need to believe that exams are a step, and faltering in one step does not mean that they cannot climb further. “These one-point exams assess your skills on that day and not your capabilities. Those who are successful in their respective fields have faced hurdles to come up in their lives,” she said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).