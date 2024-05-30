GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three YouTubers held for causing a woman to attempt to end her life

They had posted an interview with her without her consent, which led to the woman being trolled on social media

Updated - May 30, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kilpauk police on Tuesday arrested three YouTubers, including a woman anchor, on charges of driving a 23-year-old woman to attempt ending her life after they posted an interview of her without her consent. 

The 23-year-girl from Vyasarpadi attempted to end her life at the Corporation Park on Dr. Alagappa Road in Kilpauk on Tuesday. She was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The hospital staff alerted the Kilpauk police. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk, Durai conducted an investigation.

The investigation revealed that the woman was upset after an informal chat she had with a few YouTubers some months ago had been posted on social media. The police said the woman stayed at a women’s hostel in Purasawalkam. Seven months ago, when she went with her friends to VR Mall in Anna Nagar, three YouTubers, including a female anchor, from ‘Veera Talk Double X’ were filming at the mall.

Initially, she refused to speak, but recorded a short interview after repeated requests. Subsequently, they told her that the clip would not be shown on their channel and left. However, it was recently uploaded to YouTube and Instagram. It went viral and the woman was trolled over it. She was stressed over this and attempted to take the extreme step, police sources said.

The police arrested three persons – S. Ram, 21, of Valasaravakkam, owner of the channel, S. Yogaraj, 21, of Valasaravakkam, his assistant, and R. Swetha, 23, of Anna Nagar, the female anchor of the channel. They were remanded in judicial custody.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.