ADVERTISEMENT

Three youths arrested in Thiruporur for carrying arms, ammunition

February 16, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruporur Police nabbed three youths who were found possessing arms and ammunition.

On Wednesday evening, while conducting routine vehicle checks in Illalur near Thiruporur, the police intercepted two cars on suspicion and on searching the cars, the police recovered two guns, ammunition, expensive watches and liquor bottles.

The suspects were identified as Prathiviraj from Muttukadu and his associates- Karthikeyan from Bengaluru and Vasanth from Illalur. They did not possess any weapon licence, said the police sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US