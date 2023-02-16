HamberMenu
Three youths arrested in Thiruporur for carrying arms, ammunition

February 16, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruporur Police nabbed three youths who were found possessing arms and ammunition.

On Wednesday evening, while conducting routine vehicle checks in Illalur near Thiruporur, the police intercepted two cars on suspicion and on searching the cars, the police recovered two guns, ammunition, expensive watches and liquor bottles.

The suspects were identified as Prathiviraj from Muttukadu and his associates- Karthikeyan from Bengaluru and Vasanth from Illalur. They did not possess any weapon licence, said the police sources.

