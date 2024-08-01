Three youth killed in car accident near Padur

Three law college students were killed after the car they were travelling in overturned near Padur on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, five students of a private law college in Kelambakkam were travelling from Kovalam to Kelambakkam in the car. Siva, 21, was driving the vehicle. A senior police officer said a preliminary investigation revealed that the car was being driven rashly, and it veered to the left of the road and overturned. In the impact, the car was mangled, trapping the occupants inside, the officer said. Later, the police rescued them.

While Lingeshwaran, 21, Pavithra, 21, and Mahi Swetha, 21, died on the spot, Siva and another girl student were severely injured and were rushed them to a hospital for treatment. The car was recovered by the Traffic Investigation Police of the Tambaram City Police. Further investigation is on.

