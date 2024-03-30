ADVERTISEMENT

Three youth held for possession of LSD stamps 

March 30, 2024 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The city police has arrested three youth who allegedly possessed Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps for the purpose of selling. 

Following information, Flower Bazaar police inspector and his team on Thursday monitored near Central Railway Station Bus stand, arrested three persons - H. Sitheeswaran, 23, of Saidapet, G. Rahulraj, 25, of Pallavaram and his younger brother Darshanraj, 22. Police said the trio smuggled the LSD stamp in a motorcycle. 25 LSD stamps,  Rs.19,000, three mobile phones and a motorcycle used in the crime were seized from them.

