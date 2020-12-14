Three youth drown in Puzhal Lake

Three youth drowned in Puzhal lake when they were swimming with their friends on Monday afternoon. Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved their bodies from the lake.
A group of eight youth, who claimed to be sportspersons, went for a swim near CMWSSB pumping station around noon. Suddenly, three of them disappeared and their friends searched inside the water for long. One of the bodies was pulled out by a passer-by from the lake. The friends were not able to find the other two. Passersby alerted the police and the Fire Station at Red Hills.
Fire fighters reached the spot and retrieved two bodies from the water. D. Jayachandran, station officer of Fire Station, said: “The current was strong in the lake and we deployed our boats. Eight of our personnel dived into the water and searched for the missing persons. We retrieved two bodies which were struck in a bush inside the lake.”
The names of the dead were given as Manikandan, 25, and S. Pradeep, 16, both of Kallikuappam; and Dileep, 19, of Villivakkam.
