Three youth arrested in Minjur for stabbing pet dog to death

May 30, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Minjur police on Tuesday arrested three youth who allegedly stabbed a pet dog to death on Monday.

Police sources said the accused – Shankar, 23, Prabakaran, 22, and Rohit, 22 – were on bad terms with the dog’s owner Bhuvaneshwar, 26, a driver from Anbalagan Nagar, Athipet, near Minjur. A few days ago, Mr. Bhuvaneshwar was assaulted by the trio when he tried to prevent an attack on a friend. He had filed a police complaint against them.

Late on Monday, they quarrelled with Mr. Bhuvaneshwar’s family members. When their pet dog barked at them, they stabbed it to death with a knife. Following another complaint, the police arrested the accused. They have been booked under Section 429(Mischief by killing) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.