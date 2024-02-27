Three youth arrested for snatching mobile phones

February 27, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Ramapuram police have arrested Gaja alias Gajendran, 20, of Ramapuram, Vicky alias Vigneshkumar, 20, of Kolapakkam, and Mani alias Manikandan, 18, of Ramapuram, for allegedly snatching mobile phones.

They were arrested based on a complaint from R. Ravichandran, 52. The trio, during interrogation, revealed that they indulged in snatching mobile phones in various areas, including Ramapuram, St. Thomas Mount, Mangadu, Ashok Nagar, K.K. Nagar, Koyambedu, Vadapalani, Guindy, and Valasaravakkam.