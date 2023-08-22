Three youth arrested for attacking college student in Periamet

August 22, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The police on Monday arrested three college students who allegedly attacked another due to a petty quarrel.

According to the police, while Rakesh Anand, 18, of Elephant Gate, a first-year college student, was standing near Park railway station on Friday, three other students came up and quarrelled with him. The argument escalated into a brawl and the trio attacked Mr. Rakesh with a knife, who was admitted to a hospital.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the Periamet police arrested P. Bhupathi, 19, S. Akash, 19 of Tiruttani, and S. Vinayagamurthy, 20, of Ranipet, and a knife was recovered from them. They were remanded in judicial custody.