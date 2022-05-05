Three-year-old spotted deer rescued near Yelagiri Hills in Tirupattur

The spotted dear strayed into human habitation in search of water

The spotted dear strayed into human habitation in search of water

A three-year-old male spotted deer was rescued by residents in Athanavur, a tribal hamlet in Yelagiri Hills in Tirupattur, after the animal strayed into human habitation in search of water on May 5.

Officials of the State Forest Department said around 7.30 a.m, residents in the village noticed the deer in the neighbourhood and immediately alerted the Jolarpet police and forest officials from Natrampalli range in the district. A team of forest officials including a veterinarian reached the spot and trapped the animal. Water was provided to the dehydrated spotted deer as the district has been experiencing searing heat for the past few days with temperatures revolving between 38 and 40 degrees Celcius.

After an hour, the rescued deer was left in the Nagaluthu Reserve Forest (RF) by forest officials and residents. “The spotted deer might have strayed into human habitation in search of water. However, the animal was safe with no injuries found on him,” M. Prabhu, Forest Range Officer (FRO), Natrampalli range, told The Hindu.

Forest officials said that spotted deers or chital (Axis axis) are found abundantly in reserve forests in Yelagiri Hills, Alangayam, Tirupattur town, Natrampalli, Kandhili, Jolarpet, and Vaniyambadi as these forest areas are extensions of Jawadhu Hills. Spotted deer and sloth bear are the most commonly found animals in the region.

At present, RFs in Natrampalli range alone have nearly a dozen of five water tanks, water holes, and artificial streams to provide water for wild animals in the region. Nevertheless, animals especially spotted deer, used to get strayed into human habitations. Awareness among residents on preventing such wild animals from getting hurt by stray dogs has helped the rescued deer from injuries, officials said.

Thursday’s incident comes a week after a one-year-old male spotted deer was found dead in Manthangal village near Walajah in Ranipet district. Officials suspected that stray dogs might have chased and bitten the young animal, which would have strayed out of the Ammur RF insearch of water due to extreme heat. The Ammur RF lies at the intersection of the Ponnai and Palar rivers, which has been dry for the past few months.

Forest officials said there have been a few instances of deer dying while visiting human habitations, mainly in search of water. Apart from being killed by dogs, spotted deer also die after falling into farm wells and trenches in the region.